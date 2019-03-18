Myspace Accidentally Delete 50 Million Songs

Myspace has admitted to losing a total of 50 million songs that were uploaded to the social media platform between 2003-2015. More than 14 million artists’ music has been affected as the result of a “server migration” project.

Once the biggest website in the U.S., even getting more visitors than Google on a daily basis, Myspace was the original social media oasis and the top place to find new music. Shortly after being purchased by Newscorp for $580 million in 2005, Myspace saw its biggest boom, only to be overtaken by Facebook, beginning a massive downfall before being sold for just $35 million in 2011.

If you were one of the millions of artists who uploaded music onto Myspace between 2003-2015, we hope you held onto those masters. "As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace,” the company writes. "We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest that you retain your back up copies. If you would like more information, please contact our Data Protection Officer.”

About a year ago, files on Myspace music stopped being available, with the company offering this message to users: "There is an issue with all songs/videos uploaded over three years ago. We are aware of the issue and I have been informed the issue will be fixed, however, there is no exact time frame for when this will be completed. Until this is resolved the option to download is not available. I apologize for the inconvenience this may be causing."

Some are skeptical over Myspace's official statement, believing the site simply didn't want to complete the undertaking of moving millions of files to a new server. Kickstarter builder Andy Baio commented: