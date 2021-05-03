Are you still trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine but haven't found the right time to go or do you know someone who wants to get the single dose vaccine and hasn't yet?

This week, Mohawk Valley Health System will be holding a handful of “pop-up” COVID-19 Point of Dispensing locations in the Utica and Rome area for anyone over 18 years old.

The PODs will be distributing the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine. The clinic schedule is here:

Tuesday, May 4 from 10AM-1PM

FX Matt Apartments, ND Peters & Adrean Terrace Apts Community Center

1736 Armory Drive, Utica

Wednesday, May 5 from 10AM-1PM

Jervis Library

613 N Washington St, Rome

Thursday, May 6 from 10AM-1PM

The Center

The Center 201 Bleecker Street, Utica

Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8, from 9AM-3PM

Bargain Grocer

1110 Lincoln Ave, Utica

You can either schedule an appointment at mvhealthsystem.org or just walk-in.