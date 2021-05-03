MVHS To Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at Multiple Locations This Week
Are you still trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine but haven't found the right time to go or do you know someone who wants to get the single dose vaccine and hasn't yet?
This week, Mohawk Valley Health System will be holding a handful of “pop-up” COVID-19 Point of Dispensing locations in the Utica and Rome area for anyone over 18 years old.
The PODs will be distributing the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine. The clinic schedule is here:
Tuesday, May 4 from 10AM-1PM
- FX Matt Apartments, ND Peters & Adrean Terrace Apts Community Center
- 1736 Armory Drive, Utica
Wednesday, May 5 from 10AM-1PM
- Jervis Library
- 613 N Washington St, Rome
Thursday, May 6 from 10AM-1PM
- The Center
- 201 Bleecker Street, Utica
Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8, from 9AM-3PM
- Bargain Grocer
- 1110 Lincoln Ave, Utica
You can either schedule an appointment at mvhealthsystem.org or just walk-in.
