Must Have Holiday Recipe: Fireball Fudge

Spice up your next holiday get together by bringing this easy-to-make, five-ingredient fudge. But this isn't just any fudge...it's *Fireball fudge*.

I haven't tried to make it myself yet, but it's on my to-do list! Just don't let the kids have any ;)

FESTIVE FIREBALL FUDGE 2 – 11 ounce bags Ghirardelli white chocolate baking chips

1 – 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup Fireball Whisky

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Red food coloring Grease an 8 x 8-inch baking pan and line with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Fill a small saucepan 1/4 full with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. In a large heat-proof bowl, stir together all ingredients (except the food coloring). Place bowl on top of simmering pan of water. Stir frequently until the chocolate and butter have melted and mixture is smooth. Place 1/4 cup of melted mixture in a small bowl and color with red food coloring. Pour remaining fudge into prepared pan. Drizzle red fudge on top and use a toothpick to create a swirl affect. Chill in refrigerator for at least 2 hours. When ready to serve, remove fudge from pan and peel off parchment paper. Cut fudge into squares or use decorative cookie cutters to create festive shapes. Enjoy!

Click here for the recipe from Country Rebel.