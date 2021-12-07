Police are investigating after a man allegedly shot a woman by mistake through the floor of a home.

Troopers were called to 324 Park Station Road in Erin, New York for a report of an accidental shooting on Friday, December 3rd.

Park Station Road in Erin. New York Photo Credit: Google Maps 2021

When they arrived police say they learned that a man who lives at the home accidentally discharged a round from his .44 caliber handgun. The bullet travelled through the ceiling and hit a female resident who was upstairs at the time.

Neither of the two people involved have been formally identified. The NYSP says that the gun is legally owned by the man who discharged it.

The woman was last listed in stable condition at Robert Packard Hospital. Troopers say that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is continuing. Police have not indicated that any charges are pending at this time.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is informational and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. No additional information is available at the time this post was made.]

