Motley Crue Tease Next New Song for Friday

You've got " The Dirt (Est. 1981) ," Motley Crue 's first new song since their final tour, but more new music is about to come right behind it. In a new tweet, Nikki Sixx reveals, "The band has a new song for you next Friday," and the band's own twitter account backs that up with a sunglasses-wearing emoji.

Sixx and his Motley Crue bandmates entered the studio last year with producer Bob Rock and reportedly recorded a group of new songs to tie in with the release of their long-awaited big screen adaptation of The Dirt memoir.

Meanwhile, though things looked bleak for any further activity after wrapping their final tour at the end of 2015, Motley Crue's singer Vince Neil said in a new interview that their retirement from the road didn't necessarily signify that they had "broke up," while hinting that even more potential music could come down the road.

Speaking with Kaaos TV (in the player below), Neil states, "Just because we stopped touring doesn't mean we broke up. We just decided not to tour anymore. We still do things with the band. We're still gonna put out music, we're still gonna put out merchandise, we're still gonna do things as Motley Crue — except for tour. That's really it."

The singer went on to add, "The movie's just another cool Motley Crue thing, and it kind of really has nothing to do with touring. It's a movie. Who knows? In another four or five years, maybe we'll put something else out. I don't know. We're just gonna have to wait and see, because I'm busy touring right now. I know the other guys have different projects too, and we'll see if we can fit in people's schedules whatever else comes up."

Motley Crue's The Dirt film will premiere on Netflix on March 22, with a soundtrack arriving the same day.