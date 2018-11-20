Metallica Donate $100K to Aid California Wildfire Relief

Metallica are once again lending a helping hand where it is needed, as the California-based rockers have seen the damage and destruction generated by wildfires in both Northern and Southern California and decided to donate a combined $100,000 to relief efforts.

The band's charitable branch, the All Within My Hands Foundation , will be giving $50,000 each to the North Valley Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department foundation to help out.

"Sadly once again communities in California are experiencing historically devastating wild fires in both the Northern and Southern parts of the state. All Within My Hands has made a $50,000 donation each to the North Valley Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation," stated the band. "Both agencies provide service to victims at evacuation centers and other much needed relief. We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies or by giving your time volunteering or providing temporary housing. Every little bit helps."

Those interested may reach out to the North Valley Community Foundation here and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation via this link .

The Woolsey Fire in the Los Angeles area has burned nearly 100,000 acres and has been going for over a week. According to KTLA , the fire has claimed three lives, destroyed thousands of homes and caused numerous evacuations. As of Saturday (Nov. 17) morning, the fire was deemed 82 percent contained.

Meanwhile, the Camp Fire in Butte County, California has burned 148,000 acres, killing 71 people and also causing considerable destruction. According to ABC 7 News , the fire was deemed 55 percent contained as of Saturday morning (Nov. 17).