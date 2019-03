Metallica fans are fuming after two fan pre-sales for the recently announced show with the San Francisco Symphony sold out in minutes. It seems as if scalp bots are the culprit, as the tickets wound up on resale websites like StubHub almost instantly.

Fans have taken to Reddit pages and Twitter to voice their frustration, as tickets for the show are now going for up to thousands of dollars on third party sites.

Neither Metallica or Ticketmaster have commented on the matter as of yet.

Earlier this week, Metallica announced they would be reuniting with the San Francisco Symphony, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their live album, S&M. Called "S&M2," the show will take place Sept. 6 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. The regular ticket sale will take place Friday (March 22) here .

“The fact that San Francisco is finally getting a much needed world-class arena, the fact that Metallica get to be part of the opening celebration, the fact that we get to revisit S&M 20 years later, and the fact that we get to share the stage not only with the San Francisco Symphony once again, but with the legend himself, MTT, as he kicks off his final year as music director here in San Francisco. This is mind-blowingly awesome... bring it on ASAP!!!” says drummer Lars Ulrich .