Merry Memphis Christmas with TSO **APP EXCLUSIVE**

This holiday season, we’ve got another gift your listeners will love… another benefit to downloading your station APP! Info is below:

Merry Memphis Christmas with TSO

Thanks to Gary and Nite Castle Management, your listeners can open your APP and use the Easy Entry form to score a holiday trip for 2 with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Memphis! Our Classic Rock, Classic Hits, and Adult Contemporary stations will be automatically opted-in and any other station that would like to participate is welcome to.

📱This is an APP Exclusive Promotion📱

This will run November 4th to December 1st.

Here is the opt in list: LIST

The prize comes with:

Roundtrip Airfare for Two (2)

Two (2) Nights Hotel Stay

Two (2) Tickets

Two (2) Meet and Greet passes

$500 in Cash

Important:This is an incredible opportunity to generate revenue, so please share with your sales leadership. Click here for the sales package and instructions on how to fill out the vCreative sponsorship entry to ensure a good client experience.

This flyaway was automatic opt-in for AC, Classic Hits and Classic Rock. It is open to all formats to opt-in. If your station is on this list, you will receive the contest. If you would like to opt in or out please let me know.

Audio and digital elements are still being produced for this promotion. They will be uploaded to the folder once they are complete. I will send out a reminder a few days before the promotion starts.

On-Air Promotional Assets:

You can find recorded promos, work parts, and scripts HERE once they are completed.

Since this is a national contest, everything should be worded ON (insert station name) and not FROM (station name).

All promotion must include disclosure of the organization providing the prize. In this case, "Courtesy of Nite Castle Management."

Please create a local campaign using live mentions and recorded promos to support. We recommend a minimum of 6x per day each.

Online Promotional Assets:

We have created supporting digital promotion elements promoting app downloads. You can find all of the images and Canva templates you should need to promote the flyaway HERE once they are completed.

Participating sites will have published crossposted materials for these contests. This contest will be hidden from desktop, but we will provide posts pointing to the app page to download the app for entry. You should promote the crossposted posts in static placements. Namely:

What's Hot bar

DL

Promo carouselHomepage right rail

If the contest is sponsored, build a widget to promote the contest so that Creative Services can install the proper sponsorship elements Please check with your DSM to see if your station has a sponsor for the contest.

Newsletter placement

Facebook/Twitter/Instagram

App alerts if you have a channel set-up for contests

Sponsorship package can be found here.

If you have any questions, please email Valerie Hess, JB Wilde or Gary Guida.