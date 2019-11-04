Get Merry in Memphis When You Fly Away to See Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Concert

Sure you've got Christmas traditions like trimming the tree and opening gifts. But we're guessing you've never had a Christmas experience quite like this: Flying away to one of America's great cities to see the rocking orchestral, lights and sound experience that is a Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas show. WOUR wantsVIP to send you to Memphis, Tennessee for a TSO Christmas.

What You Can Win

  • Roundtrip airfare for two
  • Hotel for two nights
  • Two tickets to the TSO show
  • Two Meet and Greet passes
  • $500 in cash

How to Play

  • You'll need to download our station app if you've not yet done so.
  • Enter your name and email when you find the entry form on our app.
  • Do everything you can to ensure you're on Santa's Nice List this year.
Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Amazing Christmas Light Displays Synced to TSO Music

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is the modern soundtrack to Christmas. Check out these brilliant light displays synced to their music.

Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24
Wizards in Winter
A Mad Russian's Christmas

TSO in Memphis Flyaway is courtesy of Nite Castle Management.

Filed Under: tso-christmas19, VIP
Categories: Contests, TSM
Back To Top