Jeff McNeil is proving he belongs in the Big Leagues as he has had a meteoric rise from Double-A to the New York Mets this season. McNeil was set to play his first full season of Double-A baseball with the Rumble Ponies. But his explosive start earned him a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas. His continued standout performance earned him a shot with New York and he hasn't slowed down since.

McNeil was a 12th round draft pick of the Mets in 2013 out of Long Beach State. He can play several positions but has been getting the most time at second base. With the Rumble Ponies he hit .327 with 14 home runs and 16 doubles in 57 games.

The success in Binghamton got him a move up to Triple-A Las Vegas. In 31 games there McNeil ripped five home runs, ten doubles and hit for a .368 clip.

On July 24th McNeil got the call players dream about...a promotion to the Major Leagues with the New York Mets. His adjustment to the Big Leagues is going as well as anyone could hope. Through games on Wednesday, August 22nd McNeil has earned the starting nod at second base. He continues to crush the ball at the plate batting .333 with two home runs, five doubles and a pair of triples. He has hit .300 or better at all three levels this season.