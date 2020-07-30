Researchers at McMaster University in Canada are interested in learning about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the well-being of individuals in Upstate New York.

Researchers are currently conducting a survey to find out more about how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts different aspects of people's lives and mental well-being. All data for this survey is currently being collected anonymously. Responses will be used for research purposes only.

This study has been approved by the Hamilton Integrated Research Ethics Board. Identifying information will not be collected and individual responses will not be released."

If You'd Like To Participate, What Do You Need To Do?

You must be at least 16 years of age to participate. The online survey will take approximately 10-20 minutes to complete. The survey includes questions about your current mental health status and coping strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only summary statistics will be used in reports pertaining to this study. No individual data will be reported. So if you're worried about people seeing your private information, they won't.

You will also be asked to provide information such as your age, sex, living arrangements, education, occupational status, and current or previous treatment for mental health so that we are able to later evaluate the information to find relationships between certain characteristics and the data collected."

This study is being conducted in several countries, but all data is collected and stored by secured computer servers at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Taking part in this study is voluntary.