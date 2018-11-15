Marquee Flashback Cinema Holiday Schedule 2019

You can relive some old Christmas classics this holiday season like you always do, on your TV - OR - you can see them on the big screen again , perhaps even for the first time! Every week these movies show at Orchard 14 on Sundays and Wednesdays at 330 and 8p. Here's the Flashback Cinema schedule from now through the beginning of the 2019 New Year:

HOME ALONE - November 18 & 21

- November 18 & 21 A CHRISTMAS STORY - Novermber 25 & 28

- Novermber 25 & 28 MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - December 2 & 5

- December 2 & 5 ELF - December 9 & 12

- December 9 & 12 NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION - Decemeber 16 & 19

- Decemeber 16 & 19 IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - December 23 & Christmas Eve

- December 23 & Christmas Eve DIE HARD - December 30 & January 2