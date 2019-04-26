Marcy Town Park Holding Summer Job Fair Tuesday

If you're at least 16 years old and looking for a job this summer, Marcy Parks and Recreation is looking for you ! The town is holding a job fair on Tuesday (April 30th) from 6-8p for those interested in becoming lifeguards, camp counselors or water safety instructors for this year's upcoming summer camp.

Simply fill out THIS APPLICATION and bring it with you to the job fair rather than sending it in. If you need more info, contact Renee at 768-4800 ext.239 or email parksandrec@townofmarcy.org