Man Blames Deer, not Beer, for His Crash into Manchester, NY Home

A man who blamed a deer for his crash into a home in Manchester, New York "failed a series of sobriety tests," police say.

New York State Police out of Canandaigua were called to a house located at 2834 State Route 96 on Monday, November 29, 2021 at approximately 7:34pm after receiving a call that a vehicle had crashed into a house.

The vehicle, a white Ford 250, was allegedly being driven by Christopher Livermore. Troopers say he told them that he swerved while driving to avoid a deer in his path.

According to a release from New York State Police, Livermore "had been drinking...Livermore submitted to a breath test which resulted in a BAC of .19%."

He was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and issued traffic tickets for a court date later this month.

It is not known if anyone was in the house at the time of the crash but no injuries were reported at the scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is based largely on a press release from New York State Police. All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No additional information on this case is available at this time.]

Oxford, Michigan High School Shooting 11/30/2021 Oxford, Michigan High School Shooting 11/30/2021

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.