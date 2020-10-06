Madison County’s David Brown Named Truck ‘Driver of the Year’

The Trucking Association of New York Safety Maintenance Management Council has named a local Central New Yorker from Earlville as the statewide driver of the year.

David Brown, of Earlville, who drives for Walmart Supply Chain, won the 2019 Statewide Driver of the Year Award. The award was presented during a virtual awards ceremony on Friday, September 18th according to the Rome Sentinel.

TANY officials said Brown was recognized for his outstanding safety achievements, dedication to his job performance, contributing to the success of his company’s safety record, and for contributing to the betterment of the trucking industry and his community."

The award recognizes truck drivers who demonstrate a dedication to their profession and loyalty to their employers. Consideration for the award is given to those with outstanding driving records and who display professionalism both on and off the road.

Brown has been safely driving for 30 years, 23 of which have been with Walmart Supply Chain.

About The Trucking Association of New York Safety Maintenance Management Council

The Trucking Association of New York Safety Maintenance Management Council develops, promotes and organizes all phases of safety and maintenance activities for the association and serves as a resource to the association by providing training and education to the membership. The TANY offers training classes to both members and non-members, including brake and electrical courses, safety programs and inspection classes. You can read more online, and enroll, if interested.