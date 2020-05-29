Madison County Woman Killed While Riding Bicycle In Madison

A dedicated longtime participant in the annual 'Ride For Missing Children' was killed Thursday morning as she was riding her bike in Madison County.

State Police say 61-year-old Becky Eisenhunt was riding her bicycle south on Lake Moraine Road in Madison Thursday when she was struck from behind by a 2016 Jeep Wrangler. The incident happened just before the intersection with Frederick Road.

Police say the driver of the Jeep is 22-year-old Delos Thurston of Whitesboro. He was also traveling south on Lake Moraine Road. Police say Eisenhunt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that a drug recognition expert responded to the scene and determined there were no signs of alcohol or drug impairment on behalf of Mr. Thurston.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Eisenhunt was a dedicated longtime participant in the Ride For Missing Children. She served in several roles including a "Ride Shepherd." Several 'Ride' participants expressed great sorrow. She will be missed greatly by those who knew and rode with her.