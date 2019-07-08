Madison County Offering Free Mosquito Relief For Residents

Madison County officials are offering their residents relief from the mosquito population.

Starting today, Madison County residents can stop by the county's Health Department between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up their free water-soluble BONIDE Mosquito Beater WSP pouch.

Using these dunk pouches around your residence and yard may help control mosquito populations by impacting the larvae.

These mosquito dunk pouches will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

In addition to the mosquito dunks, Madison County is offering other tips to control the mosquito population.

Throw out containers that hold and collect water in your yard

Remove used tires. Old tires act as great mosquito breeding sites

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors

Make clean roof gutters so they drain well

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens

Turn over wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use

Change the water in birdbaths twice weekly

Clean vegetation and debris from edges of ponds.

Keep swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs clean and chlorinated

Drain water from pool covers.

Landscape to promote good drainage and eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

You can call ahead at 315-366-2526 to check on availability. There is a limit of one pouch per household.