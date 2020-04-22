Madison County Makes First Move Toward Recovery

Madison County is lifting the voluntary stay at home order that has been in effect since April 7th.

The order asked residents to alternate days they go out for necessary items to stop the spread of coronavirus.

As part of Madison County’s recovery plan, officials decided to lift the voluntary order early.

Public Health Director Eric Faisst says a hundred people in the county have recovered from the virus and they have under 20 positive active cases.

Faisst says lifting the order does not give residents the green light to let their guard down.

He says residents should continue to stay home, only go out in public when essential and wear a cloth face covering while out in public.

Lifting the county’s voluntary order does not change the New York State order that schools and non-essential businesses across the state remain closed until at least May 15th.