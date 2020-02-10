Madison County Actively Monitoring For Coronavirus

Madison County Health Department officials say as concerns over the coronavirus grow, they’re actively monitoring the situation and are ready to respond if necessary.

Officials say so far, there have been no cases of the coronavirus reported in Madison County or New York state and the risk is considered to be low.

Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst said, “Our department conducts daily disease surveillance and is actively working with our healthcare partners to identify and respond to disease threats to our community. Should the situation change, we are prepared to respond.”