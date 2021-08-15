If you love art, and want to see it displayed on buildings and come to life, the 2021 Luma Festival in Binghamton is worth the drive for you.

The Luma festival transforms Binghamton into an immersive outdoor art gallery for the only U.S. festival focusing on projection mapping. "Using powerful projectors and 3D animation, we create the illusion that enormous structures are transforming as if by magic. The light overpowers the surface and the effect seems real."

The festival has 4 new features this year. This includes displays called Cheerful Nightmares, Firefly, Cosmogonia, and Duet in Al. Download the map so you can see all the Luma Festival has to offer September 10th & 11th in Binghamton at Lumafestival.com.

Check out more about this years event:

Art Comes To Life On Beautiful Display At Luma Festival In Binghamton The Luma festival transforms Binghamton into an immersive outdoor art gallery for the only U.S. festival focusing on projection mapping. The festival has 4 new features this year. This includes displays called Cheerful Nightmares, Firefly, Cosmogonia, and Duet in Al. Here's a look at those, and others from the past.

COVID and LUMA

The team at LUMA is taking the health threat posed by the global COVID pandemic seriously, and they are committed to ensuring a safe experience for all festival goers.

LUMA 2021 will adhere to all relevant health restrictions as determined by the city, county, state and federal government. "

You can read more about that here.

Current festival COVID procedures are as follows:

1) All attendees to the 2021 festival will require a free ticket with reserved time slot to attend. Tickets will be available online at lumafestival.com in the coming weeks.

2) Vaccinated guests will not be required to wear a mask after presenting proof of the jab. We’ll accept the Excelsior Pass or official paper documentation.

3) Unvaccinated guests will be required to wear a mask while attending."

18 Kid Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central & Upstate New York Now that school is out for the year it won't be long before the kids are bored. Here are 18 kid-friendly day trips to keep them entertained this summer.