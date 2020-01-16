Carlos Beltran is out as manager of the New York Mets and it opens the door for former Binghamton manager Luis Rojas. Beltran's stint as the Mets' manager lasted less than three weeks. He stepped down today (Thursday) after being the only player mentioned in Major League Baseball's (MLB) investigation into the Houston Astros sign-stealing allegations. He was a player on the Astros 2017 World Series championship team.

In a statement released by the New York Mets from COO Jeff Wilpon and Executive Vice President and General ManagerBrodie Van Wagenen

"We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways. This was not an easy decision. Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone's best interest for Carlos to move forward as manager of the New York Mets."

The Mets now are on the hunt for a manager. One name that has surfaced again is Luis Rojas. He was one of the candidates for the job before Beltran was hired. Rojas is the team's quality control coach so he is already on the staff. He is well-respected among players who have come up through the Mets' system. He was Binghamton's manager in 2017 and 2018.

Whatever happens the Mets will need to move soon. Pitchers and catchers are due to report to spring training on February 11 in St. Lucie, Florida.