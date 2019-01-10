Low-Cost Central New York Airline Wants You To Tip Your Flight Attendant

A low-cost airline that flies out of Central New York is encouraging passengers to tip their flight attendants.

Frontier Airlines, which offers super low airfares out of Syracuse's Hancock International Airport, is encouraging passengers to tip their flight attendants for good service - or for simply providing a bag of pretzels and a can of soda.

When you order something from the in-flight beverage service, you'll be prompted to tip the flight attendant - just like you would a waitress.

Granted, a flight attendant is also charged with your physical safety, and is trained to save your life in the event of an emergency - but isn't service included in the price of a ticket?

According to Entrepreneur.com , the flight attendant union actually opposes tipping, instead the union advocates for higher salaries for attendants. (FYI, the average salary for a flight attendant is about $50,000.)

Would you tip your flight attendant? What if it helped to keep fares lower?

[H/T Entrepreneur.com]