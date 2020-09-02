Love Changing Leaves? Become an Official New York Leaf Peeper

Are you into the changing of the leaves? I mean really, really into fall foliage. If so, you should be come an Official I LOVE NY Leaf Peeper. It's like being an ambassador for others to find the best colors.

The tourism arm of the state, I LOVE NY, is looking for volunteers to share details on leaf conditions and changes in their area. The peeping begins the 2nd week of September running until about the 1st or 2nd week of October, all depending on the condition of leaves. Each week you would supply a report with the following info:

note the location of your reporting

the percentage of leaves you expect to be changed by the weekend

expected colors visitors will see

overall brilliance of the leaves

the stage of the season no change, just changing, near peak, peak, and past peak

Reports are submitted on Mondays and Tuesdays, with I Love NY issuing their weekly report on Wednesday. In exchange for the information, you will be featured on their website and your photos may be featured on the agency's social media accounts.

Here's more on becoming a Leaf Peeper. If you're already sold on the idea, Apply now.