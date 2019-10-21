Lourdes will hold a Women's Health Fair this Saturday on October 26 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Center Court in the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. In a release from Lourdes they plan to have health experts on hand to answer questions and provide information on various women's health matters.

Display tables will be staffed by Lourdes associates and several presentations will be done throughout the two hour event. Information tables will include breast care and breast cancer prevention as well as weight management, weight loss surgery and cervical cancer prevention.

Lourdes released presentation schedule includes:

11:30 AM Cervical Cancer Screening and HPV Prevention with Dr. Nahid Borogerdi, PhD, FNP-C

11:45 AM Lourdes Weight Loss Surgery Program with Barbara Hogan, RN and Nurse Navigator

12:00 PM Screening Mammograms with Dr. Niru Anne, MD, FACS

12:15 PM Inspired Living Weight Management Program with Dr. Shalini Bichala

Lourdes is offering an information hotline for the event. Call 607-251-2110 for any additional information needed.