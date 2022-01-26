New York Lottery’s Famous Voice Retires

Millions of people used to wait for her to come on their TV every night to tell them that their dreams had come true...now she's calling it quits.

If you bought a lottery ticket in the last 3 decades in New York State, there's a chance you may have waited up to see her during the 11 o'clock news. She had a name that was as unforgettable as her delivery. It just rolled off your tongue!

"I'm YolAAAnda Vega! Now here's tonight's numbers..."

She was the voice and face for the New York Lottery for 32 years and it felt like everyone in the state knew who she was. She has been a celebrity.

She has finally decided to put the microphone down and move on to other things in her life.

Over the years she's talked about how great it was to be part of making people's dreams come true and changing their lives. When asked by Sheppard Smith if she had any tips she says she always tells people to play special dates to them from birthdays to anniversaries. And if that's not working for you, just use the Quick Picks. She added that they've had a ton of winners on Quick Picks.

One of the things that stands out from this interview is that when she started to say her name in her unforgettable way, producers told her that it was just sucking up valuable time. Ironically it's the thing that made her stand out from the rest and got people to watch for her every night.

Why did she retire? She said she had a lot of friends who have already retired and they were pressuring her to join them.

