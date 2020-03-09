Loose Trailer Hitch Causes Crash In Verona

A loose trailer hitch is being blamed for an accident Saturday in Verona.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the scene on Rome-New London Road just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say, 45-year-old Gene Parody of Canastota was towing a single-car trailer with his pickup truck.

According to officials, the trailer became unhitched and drifted into the oncoming traffic lane.

A vehicle then struck the trailer and the driver and passenger were transported to Rome Memorial Hospital and were treated for minor injuries.