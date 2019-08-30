If you're going to the Great New York State Fair this weekend, be sure to check out the "It's a Utica Thing!" food truck for an extreme dish that's all about Utica.

"The dish is called, 'The Thing' and it's a combination of Utica favorites Chicken Riggies, Utica Greens Morelle, Utica Tomato Pie, and a healthy sprinkle of Pecorino-Romano

(Photo provided by It's A Utica Thing!)

Cheese, with a Half Moon cookie on the side," said Charlie Digristina, owner of It's A Utica Thing!. "We're getting huge response here at the fair and we're so proud to spread the word about Utica's amazing food. People really love it," he said.

It's Digristina's 4th year at the New York State Fair in Syracuse and this year they're in a much better location according to the restaurant owner who operates Utica Italian style restaurants and

(Photo provided by It's A Utica Thing!)

pizzerias in Utica and Syracuse. "This year we're at Broadway across from the big rollercoaster and under the big blue broadway balloon in the sky," he added. It's a Utica Thing! sauces and Tomato Pie are now also available in grocery stores throughout the northeast.

See how 'The Thing' is made below:

The New York State Fair runs through Monday in Syracuse.