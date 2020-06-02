Long List Of COVID-19 Public Exposures Announced In Oneida County

When it comes to the numbers it was a fairly normal day in Oneida County. This is also the first weekday that County Executive Anthony Picente has not had a press briefing.

According to Picente's office announced the addition of 12 new positive COVID-19 cases, 2 of which are nursing home related. That brings the total number to 1,045. The good news is that there were no new fatalities. The number of Oneida County residents hospitalized is now at 50, with 41 being treated in the county and 9 outside.

Of those 50 Oneida County residents hospitalized, 40 of them are nursing home residents and 32 of those are at MVHS and 8 are in Rome Memorial Hospital.

Picente also announced a lengthy list of new potential public exposures. That is not something that is surprising, given the gradual phased reopening. The list includes the following dates.

May 20, 2020

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Horatio St, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: BJ’s

Address of exposure: River Rd, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Place of exposure: Big Daddy’s

Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

May 25, 2020

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Alcott’s Garden Center

Address of exposure: US-20, Waterville

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 06/08/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. - 12:05 p.m.

Place of exposure: F.P. Morgan True Value Hardware

Address of exposure: West Main Street, Waterville

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 06/08/20

May 26, 2020

Time of exposure: Unspecified (afternoon)

Place of exposure: Save A Lot

Address of exposure: Black River Blvd N., Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/9/20

Time of exposure: Unspecified (afternoon)

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: Black River Blvd N., Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/9/20

Time of exposure: 4:20 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: CVS

Address of exposure: West Main Street, Waterville

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 06/09/20

May 27, 2020

Time of exposure: 7:30 a.m.- 7:40 a.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford Supermarket

Address of exposure: Meadow Street, Clinton

Wore mask: yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to up to 06/10/20

May 29, 2020

Time of exposure: 4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Place of exposure: Chanatry’s

Address of exposure: French Rd, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/12/20

May 30, 2020

Time of exposure: 11 a.m.– 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: North Utica Shopping Center, Auert Ave, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: Herkimer Rd, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: Black River Blvd N., Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20

Time of exposure: 12:30 p.m.-12:50 p.m.

Place of exposure: Rent-A-Center

Address of exposure: Black River Blvd N # 5, Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. -4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Rome-Taberg Rd, Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/13/20

May 31, 2020

Time of exposure: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Place of Exposure: Rite Aid

Address of exposure: Kellogg Road, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

System Monitoring period: 6/14/20

The sentiment that keeps being repeated from Picente's office is the importance of people continuing social distancing practices, good hand hygiene and as always, "Be sure to leave the light on."