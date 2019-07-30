Local Farmer Needs Help Locating 75 Escaped Buffalo

New York State Police in Richfield Springs and a Town of Sharon farmer are looking for the public's help to locate approximately 75 escaped Buffalo.

State Police were first dispatched to Honey Hill Road in Roseboom on July 25th after receiving a report of the animals eating second cut hay still growing in the fields.

Troopers learned one of the buffalo broke a gate allowing others to escape.

Specifically, there are 30 adult buffalo, including three bulls and 45 calves.

Troopers, the DEC and the owner have devised a plan in an attempt to corral and funnel the buffalo, however it is believed they've already moved from the area.

If you see any of them you're asked to contact Brian at 518-588-1402 or State Police in Richfield Springs at 315-858-1122.