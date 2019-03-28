A barn in Little Falls is going up in flames. Several fire departments are battling the blaze on Sandy Lane Road.

Don Peterson was on the scene and shared video of the barn where cows can be seen running from the flames. Smoke can also be seen from miles away, including on the live NYS Thruway camera.

Photo Credit - NYS Thruway

There's no word on the cause of the fire that started around 10 this morning, or if there are any injuries. We'll update the story as the information becomes available.