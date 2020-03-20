List Of Essential Personnel Or Services in CNY During COVID-19

100% of New York's workforce must now work from home, except 'essential services or personnel?' Does that include you?

Here's a list of essential services according to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo:

Essential Employees Include:

Shipping

Warehousing

MEDIA

Grocery and food production

Pharmacies

Healthcare Providers

Utilities

Banks and related financial institutions

Other industries critical to the supply chain

The Governor also says there should be no recreational & social gatherings. Currently closed is all movie theaters, gyms, casinos and on-premise service at restaurants & bars. Also, in effect is the temporary closure of all indoor portions of shopping malls, amusement parks & bowling alleys.

Earlier today (3/20/2020) all barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, nail salons, hair removal services, and related personal care services will be closed to members of the public effective Saturday, March 21 at 8PM, as these services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance.

