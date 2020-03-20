Lifelong Friendship Feeds Hundreds of Kids in Central New York During Crisis

The saying goes "not all heroes wear capes". That's true. Sometimes, they make sandwiches and get them to hundreds of hungry kids.

Douglas Allen-Leonard of Wisk Baking Company of Utica, and Danny Mendez of Franco's Pizzeria in Ilion have been best friends since childhood. When the coronavirus hit Central New York, closing schools and leaving some kids without anything to eat during the day, they knew they had to act.

Danny has long been a community supporter, sponsoring a 'Homework Club' at his pizzeria, and offering free pizza when Remington furloughed workers last year.

Together, the two devised a plan to provide bag lunches to kids in both the Valley and Utica. Utica-based Douglas says, "We wanted to make sure that we got food to the valley kids, too. We will continue to support both counties for kids who are in need."

"We are now mobilizing out in Utica and bringing meals right to the kids, all day, everyday. We have provided over 120 meals thus far and that number will continue to grow," says Doug.

Doug says they hope to expand the meal program to include families.

If you want to get involved, they are accepting donations of juice boxes, individual snacks, or bread. You can also make a cash donation using CashApp to $dja79.

If you know someone who deserves to be recognized as an 'Everyday Hero', send the information to beth@lite987.com