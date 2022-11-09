A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year.

Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.

Saratoga Springs, New York

According to a story from Notes On Napkins, Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant will be closing for good in early 2023. Their last day open will be January 22nd and the toughest news is unfortunately 78 employees will be laid off due to the shutdown.

Longefellow's has long been known not only as a destination to dine and gather with friends but also as one of the area's more popular wedding venues. I don't think a summer weekend has gone by for me over the last few years where I did not see photos popping up on my social media from a wedding reception at the popular venue.

What Does The Future Hold For the Longfellow's Location?

According to a Times Union report, the Longfellow's complex has been sold and after doing some market research the new owners have plans to expand the property and turn it into a resort.

