Did you know that Led Zeppelin were banned in Boston beginning in 1975? Evidently, the group's founder and guitarist Jimmy Page didn't know that particular fact until very recently, judging by a post on Facebook.

Led Zeppelin played upwards of 30 shows in the United States and Canada on their 1975 North American Tour, the rockers' tenth concert tour of the continent. But apparently, Boston wasn't one of those stops. Although Page wasn't privy to the proceedings at the time, a ticket sale fiasco at the Massachusetts capital's Boston Garden resulted in the venue banning the English rock outfit for five years.

"On this day in 1975, I planned to play Boston Garden" with Led Zeppelin, the musician recalled Monday (Jan. 6) alongside photos of the episode. "I discovered that on January 6th 1975 there had been an incident at the Box Office at Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts that had involved a sale / non-sale of tickets to thousands of fans. Police were called and it all ended with the scheduled Led Zeppelin show being cancelled by Mayor Kevin H White (who saw red) and, even more, there was apparently a five-year ban put on the band playing the venue."

He continued, "I was blissfully unaware of any of these shenanigans, but the Mayor was, by all accounts, a Rolling Stones fan! I played in Boston again in 1995 at The Fleet Center with Page & Plant."

Talk about a communication breakdown. Although Led Zeppelin no longer perform together, fans can still get their Zep fix in several other ways. Not the least of which arrives by way of Hot Wheels' die-cast toy cars representing the band's classic albums. Or maybe you'd like to hear a guitarist blast through 50 Led Zeppelin riffs in a row.