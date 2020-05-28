We are so excited to present to you our "Senior Salute Weekend" happening in June. Part of our celebration is spotlight Valedictorian and featured Senior Speaker speeches.

By now you have heard that our Senior Salute Weekend is happening June 27th - June 28th. During that time on-air, we will be playing special messages to the Class of 2020. You still have time to submit your messages to us. If you're a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, cousin, brother, or sister...or just a proud friend, send us your messages for that special senior in your life.

Last Call For Valedictorian Or Featured Senior Speaker Speeches

Online we will be showcasing Valedictorian speeches. We have notified local schools requesting their valedictorian, or featured senior speaker, videotape their speeches and send them to us. If your school hasn't contacted you, have them contact Gabbi from Townsquare Media at 315-768-9500 between 8AM - 5PM Monday - Friday, now through (end date). You can email Gabbi at gabrielle.zumpano@townsquaremedia.com.

These speeches will then be featured on the websites of all five of our Townsquare Media radio stations (Big Frog 104, Lite 98.7, 96.1 The Eagle, 96.9 WOUR, and WIBX 950AM). And her's the exciting part -- we will randomly select ten speakers to come to The Stanley Theater to have their speech filmed and then showcased online during Senior Salute Weekend! Safety is our number one concern during this time, so speakers will be invited to the theater one at a time, and proper sanitation measures will be taken in between each speaker being filmed.

Once again, we're calling all local high school Valedictorians to get a hold of Gabbi to have your speech heard by all of our listeners online.