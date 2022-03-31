Largest Home for Sale in New York State

When it comes to purchasing a home in New York State, size isn't everything. Or is it?

Most families would more than likely be happy with a traditional 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage home. Sure, some extra square footage would be nice. But at the end of the day, a nice place to raise a family in a good neighborhood is usually more than enough.

But there is one house in New York State that blows these expectations out of the water. This single-family home, built-in 1900, checks in at a whopping 16,000 square feet! That's nearly 10 times the size of the average home in Buffalo NY in 2022, according to the website Movoto.com.

The house, located at 76 Summit Road in Tuxedo Park New York, just north of the New Jersey border, sits on 3.1 acres of land and is currently listed on Zillow.com for a cool $4,400,000 million dollars.

Along with that hefty price tag, the house comes with a bit of a story. The country lodge was built by Pierre Lorillard, an American tobacco manufacturer and Thoroughbred racehorse owner, who gave it to his daughter as a wedding present.

The house checks in with an astonishing 10 bedrooms, and 10 full bathrooms (That's a lot of toilets to clean...). It was completely renovated to give it all the modern amenities you could want including an open floor plan, six-car garage, a gym, new roof rafters, brand new cedar roof, updated plumbing, updated electrical, and all of the early 20th-century interior plaster has been removed and new framing and sheetrock installed.

