TripAdvisor has named Lake George one of the top ten vacation destinations for summer 2018 in their Summer Vacation Value Report.

Lake George landed at the #4 spot on TripAdvisor's list that is based on increases in summer hotel stays and average one-week vacation costs(including hotel and airfare).

The travel website's list includes details like average summer nightly hotel rate, average summer domestic round-trip airfare, average summer week expense per person, least expensive summer week, best value hotel, a fun experience or two, and a great place to eat with family and friends.

Here's what TripAdvisor had to say about Lake George along with their findings for the area:

This 32-mile-long "Queen of American Lakes" is a family-friendly destination with myriad outdoor and recreational activities. Among the cleanest and clearest of major U.S. lakes, Lake George is as splendid today as when Thomas Jefferson described it as "the most beautiful water I ever saw."

Avg. Summer Nightly Hotel Rate: $225

Avg. Summer Domestic Round-trip Airfare: $383 (to Albany International Airport/ALB)

Avg. Summer Week Expense Per Person: $1,958

Least Expensive Summer Week and Savings: June 11 (30% savings)

Best Value Hotel: Tea Island Resort from $115 per night on TripAdvisor

Fun Experience: Lac du Saint Sacrement Islands Cruise from $26 per person

Great Place to Eat with Family and Friends: Caldwell House Restaurant

Don't forget about the other attractions most New Yorkers know about like Great Escape theme park , Rail Bikes , and floating Tiki Barge Tours !

If this has you thinking about a trip to Lake George, you can get a free Lake George Travel Guide at VisitlakeGeorge.com .

BONUS VIDEO