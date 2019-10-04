Lafayette Apple Festival Is the Apple Enthusiast’s Dream

Do you like everything about apples? Apple pie, apple cider, apple cider donuts? If so, you'll LOVE the Lafayette Apple Festival.

With two days of fun, this festival in central New York celebrates everything that is apple and more. The Cider Mill gives enthusiasts of all ages the chance to participate in making cider themselves. They'll even give you free cider samples. On top of that, there will be a variety of vendors selling everything from apple popcorn and candy apples to baked potatoes and mozzarella sticks.

If you're feeling competitive, there's a couple contests you even can try your hand at, including the apple pie baking contest and the scarecrow contest. Find more information and a full list of events and vendors at lafayetteapplefest.org.