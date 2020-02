Hard rockers Korn and Faith No More are going to tear up the Darien Lake Amphitheater on September 6th with special guests Helmet and '68.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st at 10AM, and can be purchased at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Don't forget, each paid concert ticket includes same-day admission to Darien Lake Theme Park!