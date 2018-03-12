Kiss Magazine Ads Through the Years: 1974-2017

It is hard to imagine a rock band that has marketed themselves as successfully and as persistently as Kiss .

As this collection of magazine ads and posters for various albums, singles, home videos and box sets from throughout their four-decade career shows, Kiss have always had a knack for making both strong visual impressions and bold statements: "the loudest band in the world," "accept no imitations."

In the 60-plus images below, you can track the band's meteoric rise to fame, some oddly conceived attempts to stay fit in with current musical trends, re-emergence as a platinum-selling act in the early '80s, and their highly successful mid-'90s reunion with Kiss' original lineup.

We've also included ads for the mid-'00s solo albums by band founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley , and one for each of original lead guitarist Ace Frehley 's post-Kiss solo efforts.

Further Recommended Kiss Reading:

Kiss Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Kiss Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

Top 10 Kiss Ace Frehley Songs

Top 10 Kiss Gene Simmons Songs

Top 10 Kiss Paul Stanley Songs

More Magazine Ad and Cover Collections:

Van Halen Magazine Ads Through the Years: 1978-2012

Metallica Magazine Ads Through the Years: 1984-2017

Prince Magazine Covers: Tributes From Around the World

( Note: We couldn't find any ads for Peter Criss' Out of Control , Let Me Rock You or One for All albums, but we'd love to include them. By all means, send them our way if you have copies.)