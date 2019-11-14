KISS Announce Last Leg of ‘The End of the Road’ Farewell Tour
This is it. KISS have announced the last leg of their ongoing "The End of the Road" farewell tour, booking tour dates in the United States throughout most of next year.
This leg of the tour encompasses over 40 stops between February and the start of October. While their final show, which will be held in New York on July 21 of 2021, has been announced, no exact details regarding the venue have been made available yet.
"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," said KISS in a new statement. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."
View the complete list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale next Friday (Nov. 22) here.
Meet and Greet Experience packages will also be offered on this tour and fans can purchase that starting Nov. 19 at 10AM local time. Members of the KISS Army fan club will have access to an exclusive pre-sale on Nov. 20 at 10AM local time through Nov. 21 at 10PM local time. Visit the KISS website for more info.
Citi cardmembers will also have a crack at pre-sale tickets here between Nov. 20 at 12PM local time through Nov. 21 at 10PM local time. Check this location for further details.
KISS 2020 "The End of the Road" Farewell Tour Dates
Feb. 01 — Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
Feb. 04 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
Feb. 05 — Buffalo, N.Y. KeyBank Center
Feb. 07 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
Feb. 08 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex*
Feb. 11 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena*
Feb. 13 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Feb. 15 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Feb. 16 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Feb. 18 — Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena
Feb. 19 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Feb. 21 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center
Feb. 22 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Feb. 24 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center+
Feb. 25 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena+
Feb. 29 — Laughlin, Nev. @ Laughlin Event Center
March 02 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Area (formerly Rabobank Arena)
March 04 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
March 06 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
March 09 — El Paso, Texas @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
March 10 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena
March 12 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
March 14 — Lafayette, La. @ Lafayette Cajundome
March 15 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Aug. 28 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Aug. 31 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
Sept. 03 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Sept. 04 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 05 — Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre
Sept. 08 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Sept. 09 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park*
Sept. 11 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 12 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
Sept. 14 — Dayton, Ohio @ Wright State University Nutter Center
Sept. 15 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 19 — George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 22 — Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena
Sept. 24 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 01 — Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Oct. 02 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
*general on sale starts 12PM local time
+general on sale starts 9AM local time
