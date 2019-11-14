KISS Announce Last Leg of ‘The End of the Road’ Farewell Tour

This is it. KISS have announced the last leg of their ongoing "The End of the Road" farewell tour, booking tour dates in the United States throughout most of next year.

This leg of the tour encompasses over 40 stops between February and the start of October. While their final show, which will be held in New York on July 21 of 2021, has been announced, no exact details regarding the venue have been made available yet.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," said KISS in a new statement. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."

View the complete list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale next Friday (Nov. 22) here.

Meet and Greet Experience packages will also be offered on this tour and fans can purchase that starting Nov. 19 at 10AM local time. Members of the KISS Army fan club will have access to an exclusive pre-sale on Nov. 20 at 10AM local time through Nov. 21 at 10PM local time. Visit the KISS website for more info.

Citi cardmembers will also have a crack at pre-sale tickets here between Nov. 20 at 12PM local time through Nov. 21 at 10PM local time. Check this location for further details.

KISS 2020 "The End of the Road" Farewell Tour Dates

Feb. 01 — Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

Feb. 04 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Feb. 05 — Buffalo, N.Y. KeyBank Center

Feb. 07 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 08 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

Feb. 11 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena*

Feb. 13 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 15 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Feb. 16 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Feb. 18 — Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena

Feb. 19 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Feb. 21 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center

Feb. 22 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Feb. 24 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center+

Feb. 25 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena+

Feb. 29 — Laughlin, Nev. @ Laughlin Event Center

March 02 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Area (formerly Rabobank Arena)

March 04 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

March 06 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

March 09 — El Paso, Texas @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

March 10 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

March 12 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

March 14 — Lafayette, La. @ Lafayette Cajundome

March 15 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Aug. 28 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug. 31 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

Sept. 03 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Sept. 04 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 05 — Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 08 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sept. 09 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

Sept. 11 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 12 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sept. 14 — Dayton, Ohio @ Wright State University Nutter Center

Sept. 15 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 — George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 22 — Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena

Sept. 24 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 01 — Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Oct. 02 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

*general on sale starts 12PM local time

+general on sale starts 9AM local time