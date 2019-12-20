Kids Can Decorate Their Own Wreaths This Weekend in CNY

There's less than a week until Christmas, and if you need a simple and fun way to get your kids in the holiday spirit, these wreath-decorating classes will certainly do the trick!

Candella's Farm and Greenhouses has numerous classes for kids this weekend. Kids can choose to decorate their own wreath or single candle centerpiece. Staff will be there to guide children step-by-step through the process and encourage them, but ultimately, the design is up to the kids. While there's no strict minimum age, the event is kids-only and they should be able to follow some direction throughout the process.

Whether your child decides to create a wreath or centerpiece, their designs will make great gifts. (Yay for last-minute gift ideas!)

Here are the available classes:

Friday, December 20: 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 21: 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 22: 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m.

Monday, December 23: 2 p.m.

These classes through Candella's are just $19.95 plus tax, and must be booked in advance. You can call Candella's to reserve your child's spot now at 315-736-8782.