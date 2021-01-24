Joseph Putrello Coffee Barista Bar Now Open In Utica

Looking for authentic Italian coffee drinks in Utica? Look no further than Joseph Putrello Coffee and the new Barista Bar open on Genesee Street in Utica.

The new shop is located at 268 Genesee Street in Utica. According to their Facebook page, they are now open Monday through Friday 7AM - 6PM, and on weekends 8AM - 4PM.

There is no such thing as "the best coffee". The best coffee is the one you like, I hope you like mine."

We have reached out directly to the new shop to show a menu for you. We will update this when we receive one.

Here's a look at some of the reviews on Facebook:

"Atmosphere was nice . Staff was friendly and prompt . Owner introduced himself and treated me to a birthday cookie. It was a nice place to get out why friends and enjoy a nice cup of coffee with all kinds of different flavors and ways it can be made . I am a coffee nut so I found it very interesting" - Kimberly Hoyle Hajjar AMAZING! Coffee is superb, pastries so delicate they melted in my mouth. Every detail is executed to a tee. Well done! Can’t wait to come back! -And we drove from Syracuse" - K.E. Andrzejewski

You Can Order Coffee Online

Joseph Putrello's shop also offers coffee for you to make at home. You can shop online for several different varieties including dark roast whole bean bags, dark roast ground bags, medium roast whole bean bags, and medium roast ground bags. You can also buy several new coffee cups to enjoy the taste from home with. You can see what they have to offer when you shop online here.