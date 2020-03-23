Johnson Park Center and Food Bank of CNY Organizing Food Giveaway in Utica

The Johnson Park Center in Utica is organizing a food giveaway for disadvantaged families, with the Food Bank of Central New York.

There will be giveaways for both walkers and a drive-thru set up on different days.

Drive-thru Food Giveaway: Monday, March 23, 2020, from 2 pm to 7:30 pm.

Walkers Food Giveaway: Tue, Mar 24, Wed, Mar 25 & Thu Mar 26, 2020, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

For the drive-thru: "Starting on the corner of Arthur and West streets, cars will line up at food stations where JPC volunteers, wearing protective gear including face masks, will hand out food items per household.

Carpooling is highly recommended. Each car will be identified on their windshield with the number of households represented per vehicle. 32,000 lbs of Food will be available to be given out that day to the community. Food items include fresh fruit (apples or oranges), canned items, rice, macaroni & cheese, chicken and other meat products, and cheese per household," Johnson Park Center said in a release.

For walkers: 1404 West Street Food Pantry location, from 3-6pm.