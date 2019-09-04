Jimmy Page Takes a Deep Career Dive in New ‘Anthology’ Book

Jimmy Page has announced a signed, limited-edition 384-page publication that offers a peek into rare material from his personal archives. Jimmy Page: The Anthology is narrated entirely by the Led Zeppelin legend, with photos from across six decades.

"In this book, I wanted to include items from my personal archive that have played a part in my overall story, to give the detail behind the detail," Page said in a news release.

Several key elements from his collection are pictured in Jimmy Page: The Anthology, among them his guitars (including the "Dragon" Telecaster and "Number One" Gibson Les Paul), stage costumes, rare posters, vinyl pressings, correspondence and diary entries, as well as unseen archival shots.

Page places it all in context with intimate recollections, taking fans on a remarkable musical journey from skiffle-playing blues lover to work with the Yardbirds and Zeppelin to subsequent collaborations with the Firm, Coverdale-Page and Robert Plant.

Jimmy Page: The Anthology will be published in a limited run of 2,500 numbered copies, each signed by Page. The book is quarter-bound in black leather, with gold-leaf blocking and gilded-page edging. The felt-lined slipcase design was inspired by the Selmer case of Page's first electric guitar, a 1958 Resonet Futurama.

Priced at £395 (or about $480), Jimmy Page: The Anthology is available for pre-order now. The book is scheduled to ship in December.

