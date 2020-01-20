Jeopardy Looking for Their Next Contestants Next Week

Want to be the next Ken Jennings or James Holzhauer? Well, Jeopardy has announced that the next Jeopardy Test is coming up soon and the next big winner could be you!

Jeopardy has announced that their next adult test will be held over three days next week: January 28th at 5:00PM PT, January 29th at 6:00PM PT, and January 30th at 8:00PM PT.

Each contestant that you've seen on the show has gotten there by taking the same exact test. According to the Jeopardy website, "If you pass the test and meet the minimum eligibility requirements, you will be placed into a random selection process for an invitation to an audition." If you make it through the audition, you will be on the show within 18 months of the audition date.

I know what you're thinking, because I'm thinking it too - no way. I watch Jeopardy all of the time and there's no way I would be able to make it. I can get a good number of answers right but I'm no James Holzhauer. To be honest, neither is Holzhauer. People who aren't nearly as good as him beat him out. He admitted once to having taken the test like 14 or so times. I say, why not? Is it your dream to be on Jeopardy? Doesn't hurt to try and who knows, maybe you'll make your dreams come true! Just don't forget to register first!