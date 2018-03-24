Listen to Jack White’s New Album ‘Boarding House Reach’

Jack White is now streaming his just-released third solo album, Boarding House Reach . You can listen to the follow-up to 2014’s Lazaretto below.

The project began with a challenge White set himself – to write songs in a rented apartment using old gear. “The idea was to use the exact same equipment I had when I was 14, the same reel and mixer, and say, 'If I knew then what I know now, what would I do differently?” he told Rolling Stone in January.

He followed that up with a second challenge of spending three days recording with a group of musicians he’d never previously worked with. “I had no idea if we'd be able to communicate musically," he said. "It could've been a recipe for disaster. I think it would scare the hell out of most people, so it was very enticing to me."

The results were positive within a few minutes of starting. “There was so much amazing music being played," he recalled. "Some of those songs could take up an entire side of an album, like a Miles Davis record or a Funkadelic record. Then someone would do something and another mood would change the room." He followed the first session with a second, also featuring all-new collaborators.

“It almost hurt my feelings to condense some of those songs, but I wanted to make it relatable in 2018," he said. "The entire record, to me, is incredibly modern. I wanted to take punk, hip-hop and rock 'n' roll, and funnel it all into a 2018 time capsule."

White launches a U.S. tour on April 19 that runs until May 26. He also has a new video for the song "Over and Over and Over," which you can watch below.