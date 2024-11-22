Price Changes Announced For Postal Services Out Of New York For 2025

New York residents will be able to purchase an exclusive stamp of one of their favorite Hollywood stars next year. Also in 2025, residents could see an increase in pricing when visiting their local post office.

Here's what we need to know about the upcoming changes with the U.S Postal Service.

When Can You Get The Exclusive, New Betty White Item In New York?

Everyone's favorite golden girl will shine on a postage stamp in 2025. Betty White fans will be able to get this exclusive, new item next year.

NBC News shared information about what the Betty White stamp will look like. They explained that the stamp will have a picture of White from 2010 that was taken by Kwaku Alston.

USA Today explained that this will consist of 20 stamps on a sheet. There will be a purple background with a picture of White smiling.

USA Today shared that other famous TV hosts such as Lucille Ball, Rod Serling and Bob Hope also have postage stamps in their names. I'll have to find a postage stamp honoring Rod Serling, creator of the Twilight Zone because I love those series.

I always watched "The Golden Girls" and I'm excited to get this postage stamp of White, next year.

Price Changes Announced For Postal Service Out Of New York For 2025



More information has been released about what we can expect from the postal services in 2025.

On November 15, 2024, the U.S. Postal Service explained that there could be changes to prices in the new year. They explained,

"The Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) for Shipping Services price changes to take effect January 19, 2025." "The proposed adjustments were approved by the Governors of the USPS this week."

How Much Of A Price Change Will Customers Experience From The U.S Postal Service?



Additional information about the U.S Postal Services claims that this change in 2025 would raise the services of shipping by over 3 percent for Priority Mail and Priority Mail express. Those who use USPS Ground Advantage would see almost a 4 percent increase in price along with over 9 percent of Parcel Select.

News Week mentioned that the U.S Postal Service claims that pricing for the first class stamp will stay the same and will not change.

Additional information can be found with the U.S Postal Service.

What do you hope to see change with the pricing with the U.S Postal Service next year?

Will you purchase the new Betty White stamp? I look forward to getting White's stamp and sending cards to friends and family, just to use the stamp. Tell us more below.

