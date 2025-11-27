You Can Now Sleepover At This Highly Rated New York State Museum

Sleepovers in general are just a fun idea. This could be kids getting together to laugh, watch movies and have a good time.

It could also be adults planning a sleepover to reconnect, sip on some cocktails and enjoy each other's company. It's possible that we haven't experienced the coolest sleepover yet because it awaits in New York City.

The American Museum Of Natural History Offers Sleepovers And More



The American Museum of Natural History mentioned that their sleepovers have returned! They shared that those who spend the night can,

“Discover the Museum after dark before drifting off to sleep underneath the Blue Whale or surrounded by other beloved Museum exhibits.”

This would be such a fun experience for kids and adults too. I would love the chance to spend the night at this historic museum.

What Is Included During Sleepovers At The American Museum Of Natural History?



A Night at the Museum: The Overnight Experience will include flashlight tours along with scavenger hunts, games and more. The American Museum of Natural History’s event is available to kids 6 to 12 years old and their guardians.

Complimentary bedtime snacks are also provided along with a breakfast. I love that there will also be a fun bedtime story and karaoke!

This sleepover experience first started in 2006 and has now returned in 2025.

How Can We Get Tickets To Sleepover The American Museum Of Natural History?



A Night at the Museum: The Overnight Experience will include the following dates: October 24, 2025, November 22, 2025 and December 5, 2025.

The presale ticket option for members will be available on September 30, 2025. Their general tickets will be on sale to the public as of October 7, 2025.

Social media users are requesting an adult only, sleepover experience at this New York state museum and I agree!

For more information, be sure to visit their website. On there, they also have the dates available for 2026.

Have you ever been to The American Museum of Natural History? Will you go to one of their sleepovers? Tell us more below.

8 Photos From Upstate New York's Most Unique Museum New York State is filled with hidden gems. This upstate New York area is the home to local businesses in their downtown area, musuems and more.





Gallery Credit: Allison Kay