Popular New York State Festival Skipping 2024 Season

Residents look forward to their favorite fairs and festivals each year.

Games, local vendors, live music and more are some of the reasons why we continue to visit New York state events.

What Is The Taste Of The Catkills Festival In New York State?



The Taste of the Catskills Festival is a family-friendly event that brings together the community with food, crafts, beer and more.

They mentioned,

"With a variety of vendors including farmers, value-added food producers, and restaurants, attendees learn how food travels from farm to fork during a fun-filled autumn weekend on the grounds of Maple Shade Farm, a family-run farm in Delhi."

Children's activities such as puppets, workshops and farm lessons were available at this family fun event.

The Taste of the Catskills Festival was going to take place at Maple Shade Farm in Delhi, NY and has happened every Columbus Day Weekend since 2010.

This popular New York state festival took place in 2022.

Why Was The Taste Of The Catskills Festival Canceled In 2023?



In September 2023, the Taste Of The Catskills Festival made a post on Facebook about their event. This popular festival was canceled last year.

The Taste of the Catskills Festival made an announcement of Facebook about the cancellation,

"We are disappointed to announce that we will not be able to hold Taste of the Catskills Festival this year. We encountered too many insurmountable hurdles."

They also mentioned,

"We plan to be back better than ever in 2024!"

There were over 50 comments, 20 shares and 130 reactions on their Facebook about the cancellation of the Taste of the Catskills Festival in 2023.

The Taste Of The Catskills Festival In Delhi, NY Skipping 2024 Season



I was curious about the Taste of the Catskills Festival this year, I visited their website to see when the date would take place, especially since it didn't happen in 2023.

On The Taste of the Catskills Festival's website, they shared

"No TOC in 2024 — Keep posted for details about 2025."

Additional information about the Taste of the Catskills Festival and the reason why it was canceled for a second year will be updated here.

Festival goers can learn more about the 2025 event by the Taste of the Catskills Festival by visiting their website.

What is your favorite festival in the Hudson Valley and throughout New York state? Tell us more below.

